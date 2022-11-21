Ingredients:

• 1x 14oz can of sweet condensed milk

• 1/2 cup chocolate powder, such as Nescau or Nesquik

• 1 Tbsp margarine or butter (plus more for hands)

• Sprinkles

Directions:

Add the condensed milk, the butter, and the chocolate powder to a medium saucepan and stir.

Cook over medium heat, for approximately 10 minutes, stirring repeatedly and scraping the sides and the bottom of the pan with a spatula to avoid burning.

The brigadeiro is ready when you scrape the bottom of the pan, and the brigadeiro takes 2-3 seconds to come back to its place.

Pour the hot brigadeiro into a dish or a plate, and let it cool – about 2 hours. DO NOT REFRIGERATE TO COOL.

Meanwhile, pour sprinkles in a deep plate or bowl.

When the brigadeiro is cooled, butter your hands, and scoop 1/2 Tbsp portions and roll little balls.

Roll the little balls in the sprinkles.

Keep them in a cool place or in the refrigerator until serving time.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.