(WSVN) - It’s time for breakfast- and today’s quick and easy recipe is sure to definitely get your day started off right! We’re making mini masterpieces in the kitchen as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 Tortillas (makes 6 Burrito Bites)
4 eggs
½ cup egg whites
½ cup cottage cheese
1/3 cup diced Canadian bacon
1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Roll up tortillas and cut them into even pieces in a muffin tin- they will look kind of like flowers.
- In a blender, add eggs, egg whites, cottage cheese and salt and pepper. Blend well.
- Pour egg mixture evenly over tortilla flowers. Top each with Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese.
- Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted.
- Let cool a bit and serve warm.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.