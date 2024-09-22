(WSVN) - It’s time for breakfast- and today’s quick and easy recipe is sure to definitely get your day started off right! We’re making mini masterpieces in the kitchen as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 Tortillas (makes 6 Burrito Bites)

4 eggs

½ cup egg whites

½ cup cottage cheese

1/3 cup diced Canadian bacon

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Roll up tortillas and cut them into even pieces in a muffin tin- they will look kind of like flowers.

In a blender, add eggs, egg whites, cottage cheese and salt and pepper. Blend well.

Pour egg mixture evenly over tortilla flowers. Top each with Canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted.

Let cool a bit and serve warm.

Enjoy!

