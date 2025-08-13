(WSVN) - A savory meal that will have the whole family thinking you spent all day over the stove. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Doron Laurent

The Restaurant: Madame Olivia, North Miami

The Dish: Braised Boneless Short Rib

Ingredients:

240 oz Beef Chuck

60 oz Jumbo Red Onion

0.5 oz Dried Thyme Leaf

0.5 oz Oregano

0.8 oz Ground Black Pepper

28 oz Red Wine for Cooking

38 oz Leeks

13 oz Olive Oil

0.5 oz Rosemary

3.7 oz Salt

Enough water to cover meat in pot.

Method of Preparation:

Clean the leeks thoroughly, discarding the dark green tops.

Chop the leeks into small pieces.

Thinly slice the onion.

Cut the short ribs into pieces, each weighing about 7-8 oz.

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat.

Season each piece of short rib with a portion of the salt (0.4 oz in total).

Sear the short ribs in the hot oil, browning on both sides until golden, about 2-3 minutes per side.

Remove the short ribs from the pot and set them aside.

In the same pot, add the chopped leeks, sliced onion, remaining salt, and pepper.

Sauté for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and beginning to caramelize.

Return the seared short ribs to the pot, arranging them evenly over the vegetables.

Pour in all the herbs, the red wine and water to just cover the meat.

Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer, then cover the pot with a lid.

Reduce the heat to low and cook for 3-4 hours, or until the short ribs are very tender and the sauce has thickened slightly.

Serve hot, spooning the braising liquid over the ribs.

Madame Olivia

1821 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL 33181

(786) 755-4945

www.madameoliviamiami.com

