If you’re looking for the perfect side dish to compliment your next meal, we’ve got you covered — Blistered green beans.
That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 pound green beans, trimmed
2 tablespoons Harissa seasoning
2 teaspoons honey
1 tablespoon lime juice (about ½ lime)
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil
10 ounces grape or cherry tomatoes
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, combine Harissa, honey and lime juice. Stir together until combined and season to taste with salt.
- In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the grapeseed oil over medium-high heat.
- Add green beans and cook undisturbed until they begin to char in spots, about 3 minutes.
- Continue to cook, tossing frequently, until beans are just cooked through and slightly blistered and browned in spots, about 5 to 6 minutes more. (Some beans will be more cooked than others – that’s O.K.)
- Season with salt and place beans in a bowl.
- Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil in the skillet.
- Add tomatoes and cook undisturbed until they also begin to char in spots, about 1 minute.
- Stir tomatoes frequently until they are just cooked through and some begin to burst, about 2 minutes more. They do not need to be totally cooked through.
- Season with salt.
- Remove skillet from heat and add green beans.
- Add harissa mixture and butter and toss until everything is combined and butter is melted.
- Spoon into a large bowl and serve it up.
Enjoy!
