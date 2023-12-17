If you’re looking for the perfect side dish to compliment your next meal, we’ve got you covered — Blistered green beans.

That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 pound green beans, trimmed

2 tablespoons Harissa seasoning

2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon lime juice (about ½ lime)

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil

10 ounces grape or cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, combine Harissa, honey and lime juice. Stir together until combined and season to taste with salt.

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the grapeseed oil over medium-high heat.

Add green beans and cook undisturbed until they begin to char in spots, about 3 minutes.

Continue to cook, tossing frequently, until beans are just cooked through and slightly blistered and browned in spots, about 5 to 6 minutes more. (Some beans will be more cooked than others – that’s O.K.)

Season with salt and place beans in a bowl.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil in the skillet.

Add tomatoes and cook undisturbed until they also begin to char in spots, about 1 minute.

Stir tomatoes frequently until they are just cooked through and some begin to burst, about 2 minutes more. They do not need to be totally cooked through.

Season with salt.

Remove skillet from heat and add green beans.

Add harissa mixture and butter and toss until everything is combined and butter is melted.

Spoon into a large bowl and serve it up.

Enjoy!

