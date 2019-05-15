Bleu Cheese Black Burger/ Root N’ Seeds Cantina, Miami

(WSVN) - A cook inside a food truck has a cheesy way to dress up a hamburger. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fernando Gomez

The Restaurant: Root N’ Seeds Cantina, Miami

The Dish: Bleu Cheese Black Burger

Ingredients:

1 lb. 90/10 ground beef

1 tbsp. maple bacon jam (pre-cooked bacon, tbsp maple syrup, tbsp brown sugar, olive oil and carmelized onions)

1 tbsp. blue cheese butter (blue cheese mixed with butter, salt and pepper)

Brioche bun

Dijon mustard aioli

Method of Preparation for Maple Bacon jam:

Crumble 3 strips of pre-cooked bacon.

Add to pan with olive oil with brown sugar and maple syrup and cook until carmelized.

Add carmelized onions (1/4 of white onion – cook until carmelized) and reduce until thick.

Method of Preparation:

Shape ground beef into 7 oz. patties and season with salt.

Cook on both sides until done.

To Plate:

Spread dijon mustard aioli to toasted brioche bun.

Add burger and top with blue cheese butter, maple bacon jam and top half of bun,

Serves: 1 each.

Root N’ Seeds Cantina

(Located at Proyecto Tulum)

270 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33137

www.facebook.com/pages/category/Food-Truck/Root-n-Seeds

