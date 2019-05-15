Bleu Cheese Black Burger/ Root N’ Seeds Cantina, Miami

(WSVN) - A cook inside a food truck has a cheesy way to dress up a hamburger. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Fernando Gomez
The Restaurant: Root N’ Seeds Cantina, Miami
The Dish: Bleu Cheese Black Burger
Ingredients:
1 lb. 90/10 ground beef
1 tbsp. maple bacon jam (pre-cooked bacon, tbsp maple syrup, tbsp brown sugar, olive oil and carmelized onions)
1 tbsp. blue cheese butter (blue cheese mixed with butter, salt and pepper)
Brioche bun
Dijon mustard aioli
Method of Preparation for Maple Bacon jam:
- Crumble 3 strips of pre-cooked bacon.
- Add to pan with olive oil with brown sugar and maple syrup and cook until carmelized.
- Add carmelized onions (1/4 of white onion – cook until carmelized) and reduce until thick.
Method of Preparation:
- Shape ground beef into 7 oz. patties and season with salt.
- Cook on both sides until done.
To Plate:
- Spread dijon mustard aioli to toasted brioche bun.
- Add burger and top with blue cheese butter, maple bacon jam and top half of bun,
Serves: 1 each.
Root N’ Seeds Cantina
(Located at Proyecto Tulum)
270 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33137
www.facebook.com/pages/category/Food-Truck/Root-n-Seeds
