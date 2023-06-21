A South Florida chef brings a taste of the Big Easy to the Magic City.

The Chef: Dani Vite

The Restaurant: Joliet, Miami Beach

The Dish: Blackened Snapper with Beurre Blanc

Ingredients:

6 oz snapper filet (skin on)

Old Bay seasoning

Beurre Blanc:

1 oz. Sliced Shallot

1 Sprig of Thyme

1 Sprig Tarragon

1 tsp Black Peppercorns

8 oz Butter

4 oz Heavy Cream

2.5 oz White Wine

2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

Method of Preparation:

Snapper:

Season filet generously with Old Bay seasoning.

Sear filet in saute pan for 1 minute skin side down.

Flip, then place in 375 F oven for 2-3 minutes.



Buerre Blanc:

Sweat your shallots with thyme and tarragon.

Add your black pepper and white wine.

Reduce to almost dry.

Add your cream and reduce.

Add in your butter.

Strain and season with old bay.



Joliet Miami Beach

1209 17th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-527-2869

jolietmiamibeach.com

