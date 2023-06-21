A South Florida chef brings a taste of the Big Easy to the Magic City.

The Chef: Dani Vite
The Restaurant: Joliet, Miami Beach
The Dish: Blackened Snapper with Beurre Blanc

Ingredients:
6 oz snapper filet (skin on)
Old Bay seasoning

Beurre Blanc:
1 oz. Sliced Shallot
1 Sprig of Thyme
1 Sprig Tarragon
1 tsp Black Peppercorns
8 oz Butter
4 oz Heavy Cream
2.5 oz White Wine
2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

Method of Preparation:

Snapper:

  • Season filet generously with Old Bay seasoning.
  • Sear filet in saute pan for 1 minute skin side down.
  • Flip, then place in 375 F oven for 2-3 minutes.
  • Buerre Blanc:
  • Sweat your shallots with thyme and tarragon.
  • Add your black pepper and white wine.
  • Reduce to almost dry.
  • Add your cream and reduce.
  • Add in your butter.
  • Strain and season with old bay.
  • Joliet Miami Beach
  • 1209 17th St.
  • Miami Beach, FL 33139
  • 786-527-2869
  • jolietmiamibeach.com

