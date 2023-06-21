A South Florida chef brings a taste of the Big Easy to the Magic City.
The Chef: Dani Vite
The Restaurant: Joliet, Miami Beach
The Dish: Blackened Snapper with Beurre Blanc
Ingredients:
6 oz snapper filet (skin on)
Old Bay seasoning
Beurre Blanc:
1 oz. Sliced Shallot
1 Sprig of Thyme
1 Sprig Tarragon
1 tsp Black Peppercorns
8 oz Butter
4 oz Heavy Cream
2.5 oz White Wine
2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning
Method of Preparation:
Snapper:
- Season filet generously with Old Bay seasoning.
- Sear filet in saute pan for 1 minute skin side down.
- Flip, then place in 375 F oven for 2-3 minutes.
- Buerre Blanc:
- Sweat your shallots with thyme and tarragon.
- Add your black pepper and white wine.
- Reduce to almost dry.
- Add your cream and reduce.
- Add in your butter.
- Strain and season with old bay.
- Joliet Miami Beach
- 1209 17th St.
- Miami Beach, FL 33139
- 786-527-2869
- jolietmiamibeach.com
