(WSVN) - Fried rice is a tasty addition to any meal and we’ve got a recipe that only takes minutes to make. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Russ Magtoto
The Restaurant: Double Knot, Miami
The Dish: Black Cod Fried Rice
Ingredients:
6oz Rice
1 tsp Garlic
1-2 tsp Fresno Chili
2oz Broiled Black Cod
1 cup Edamame
0.5 tbsp Scallions
1/4 cup Miso Caramel Sauce
1 tbsp Micro Cilantro
Miso Caramel Sauce:
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup water
1 cup heavy cream
2 tbsp miso paste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat 1-2 tsp neutral oil in a wok or large sauté pan over medium-high heat.
- Add garlic and Fresno chili; stir-fry for 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Add edamame and toss until warmed through, about 1-2 minutes.
- Add the cooked rice and scallions; stir-fry 3-4 minutes, breaking up clumps and letting the rice crisp lightly.
- Add flaked broiled black cod.
- Stir in the tamari soy and miso caramel sauce, coating the rice and vegetables evenly.
- Remove from heat and transfer the fried rice to a serving bowl or plate.
- Garnish with micro cilantro before serving.
Miso Caramel Sauce:
- Loosen miso with 2 tbsp of water (not listed in the ingredients list above) and strain using a sieve. Set aside.
- Heat the cream till just before reaching boiling point. Turn the heat off.
- Place sugar and water in a large and deep saucepan and stir together to dissolve the sugar.
- Heat the mixture over medium heat and bring it to boil without further stirring.
- When the sugar mixture becomes golden brown, remove the pan from the heat.
- Pour the pre heated cream in carefully and a little amount at a time, as the caramel will bubble.
- Stir to combine and whisk the loosened miso mixture in.
- Put the saucepan back on low heat and simmer for a minute.
- Allow it to cool down and pour into a storage container (such as a glass jar).
- Store it in the fridge.
Double Knot
2550 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(305) 564-6899
www.doubleknotmiami.com
