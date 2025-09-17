(WSVN) - Fried rice is a tasty addition to any meal and we’ve got a recipe that only takes minutes to make. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Russ Magtoto

The Restaurant: Double Knot, Miami

The Dish: Black Cod Fried Rice

Ingredients:

6oz Rice

1 tsp Garlic

1-2 tsp Fresno Chili

2oz Broiled Black Cod

1 cup Edamame

0.5 tbsp Scallions

1/4 cup Miso Caramel Sauce

1 tbsp Micro Cilantro

Miso Caramel Sauce:

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp miso paste

Method of Preparation:

Heat 1-2 tsp neutral oil in a wok or large sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Add garlic and Fresno chili; stir-fry for 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add edamame and toss until warmed through, about 1-2 minutes.

Add the cooked rice and scallions; stir-fry 3-4 minutes, breaking up clumps and letting the rice crisp lightly.

Add flaked broiled black cod.

Stir in the tamari soy and miso caramel sauce, coating the rice and vegetables evenly.

Remove from heat and transfer the fried rice to a serving bowl or plate.

Garnish with micro cilantro before serving.

Miso Caramel Sauce:

Loosen miso with 2 tbsp of water (not listed in the ingredients list above) and strain using a sieve. Set aside.

Heat the cream till just before reaching boiling point. Turn the heat off.

Place sugar and water in a large and deep saucepan and stir together to dissolve the sugar.

Heat the mixture over medium heat and bring it to boil without further stirring.

When the sugar mixture becomes golden brown, remove the pan from the heat.

Pour the pre heated cream in carefully and a little amount at a time, as the caramel will bubble.

Stir to combine and whisk the loosened miso mixture in.

Put the saucepan back on low heat and simmer for a minute.

Allow it to cool down and pour into a storage container (such as a glass jar).

Store it in the fridge.

Double Knot

2550 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 564-6899

www.doubleknotmiami.com

