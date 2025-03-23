(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil, plus more for cooking burgers
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 (15 oz) cans black beans, drained, rinsed
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1 egg
¼ cup chopped cilantro
6 hamburger buns
Your favorite toppings
Method of Preparation:
- In a large cast iron skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat.
- Add the onion and red bell pepper. Cook for 4 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally.
- Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Transfer to a plate and let cool to room temperature. Use a paper towel to blot excess moisture.
- In a large bowl, add black beans and mash until mostly broken up with a few whole beans remaining.
- Stir in the onion, pepper, and garlic.
- Add the egg, breadcrumbs, chipotle chili, chipotle sauce, cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, and cilantro. Mix until well combined.
- Divide the bean mixture into 6 even portions and shape into 3/4-inch thick burger patties. Make sure the burger patties are as compact as possible; this will help prevent them from falling apart.
- Preheat the cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
- Add 1 to 2 tablespoons oil to the pan and cook the patties for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until brown on both sides and the middles are set. If the patties start browning too fast on the outside, turn down the heat a little. Don’t overcrowd the pan, you will have to cook them in batches. I do 3 at a time.
- Remove from heat.
- Place the black bean burgers on buns and top with desired toppings. Serve immediately.
Oven: Place patties on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake at 375°F for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Air Fryer: Air fry at 375 degrees F for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until crispy and cooked through.
