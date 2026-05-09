Prep 30m ∙

Cook 15m ∙

Makes Yields: 8 servings ∙

Source FIU Hospitality Student Leia Cadiz, recipe on hospitality.fiu.edu or on wsvn.com

INGREDIENTS

BLACK BEAN BROWNIE:

1 cup Goya black beans, rinsed

2 eggs

2/3 cup white sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

2 tbsp. Goya Olive Oil

Pinch salt

DARK CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

4 oz. dark chocolate, 70-80%

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp. white sugar

GUAVA MOUSSE

4 oz. Goya Guava paste

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp. white sugar

CHIPOTLE CARAMEL

½ cup sugar

2 tbsp. butter

¼ cup of heavy cream

½ tbsp. Goya Chipotle

Pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS

Black Bean Brownie

Drain and rinse the black beans, then. Blend until completely smooth (about 10 minutes).

In a mixer, combine the eggs, sugar, and olive oil; mix on low to medium speed until fully incorporated.

Add the blended beans along with the remaining dry ingredients and continue mixing until the batter is smooth.

Pour into a parchment-lined pan and bake at 350 degrees Farenheit for 13-15 minutes.

Allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before handling.

Dark Chocolate Mousse

Melt the chocolate using a double boiler or microwave, then allow it to meaning “Flame in the Dark, the dish captures a hidden warmth an

cool slightly.

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Whip the cream with sugar to soft peaks.

Fold a small portion of the whipped cream into the melted chocolate to palate.Lighten the mixture, then gently fold it back into the remaining whipped

transfer to a piping bag.

Guava Mousse

Melt the guava paste using a double boiler or microwave, then let it cool slightly.

Whip the cream with sugar to soft peaks.

Fold a small amount of whipped cream into the melted guava to loosen it, – 2 tablespoons of Goya Oliv then fold the mixture into the remaining whipped cream until smooth and – Pinch of Salt airy.

Transfer to a piping bag.

Chipotle Caramel Sauce

In a stainless steel pan, melt the sugar over medium heat, stirring occasionally for 6-15 minutes to prevent burning.

Once the sugar reaches a deep amber color, remove from heat and slowly Guava Mousse whisk in the butter until fully melted.

Gradually add the heavy cream, pouring slowly while whisking continuously.

Stir in the ancho chili powder and a pinch of salt.

Allow to cool, then transfer to a piping bag or store in a sealed jar.

ASSEMBLY

Cut the cooled brownie into equal sized squares and gently reheat three portions. Pipe a circular ring of chipotle caramel onto the plate, then arrange the brownie pieces in a zigzag pattern within the circle. Pipe both mousses over the brownies in a horizontal spiral pattern and finish with a vertical line of chipotle caramel across the top. Then serve!

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