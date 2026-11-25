Who says eggs are just for breakfast? How about an omelet that works for any time of the day? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Javier Dominguez

The Restaurant: CalaMillor, Miami

The Dish: Spanish Omelet

Ingredients

1½ pounds Kennebec potatoes (5 to 6 medium)

8 large eggs

2 additional egg yolks

2 cups mild extra-virgin olive oil for frying, plus 1 tablespoon for the skillet

2 to 2¼ teaspoons fine salt

Directions

Peel the Kennebec potatoes and cut them into thin slices. Do not rinse after slicing; retain some of their starch.

Heat the olive oil to 275 degrees F. Add the potatoes and cook for 20-30 minutes, stirring gently, until very tender and beginning to break down, without excessive browning.

Lightly beat the 8 whole eggs and 2 extra yolks without incorporating too much air. Add the warm, well-drained potatoes and salt. Fold together gently and let rest for 10-15 minutes.

Heat 1 TBSP of olive oil in a 9-inch nonstick skillet. Add the mixture, gently shake the pan at first, and cook over medium heat for about 60-90 seconds until the base holds together. Flip using a plate and cook for another minute, adjusting for thickness and desired doneness.

Rest and serveLet the omelet rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Aim for a creamy, cohesive center without separated runny egg.

Chef’s tips

Drain the potatoes thoroughly, avoid overbeating the eggs, and account for carryover cooking. For a toasted flavor contrast, lightly brown 20% of the potatoes while confiting the remaining 80%.

Enjoy!

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