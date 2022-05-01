(WSVN) - No need to hop on a plane any more to get these cookies. A popular sweet snack for travelers is now available in the form of a cake. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

13.4 oz can of dulce de leche (milk-based caramel)

16 oz heavy whipping cream

16 oz Biscoff cookies (2 packages)

1 lemon

Method of Preparation:

Add dulce de leche, whipping cream and juice of one lemon to a large mixer.

Beat on medium-high until thick and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. (If you have a handheld mixer, may take around 5-6 minutes).

Place a small amount of cream into the bottom of an 8 x 8 baking dish, keeping it about 1/2″ thick.

Top with one layer of Biscoff cookies, breaking cookies in half if necessary to fill the dish.

Repeat with a layer of cream then more Biscoff cookies.

Repeat with third layer of cookies, then finish with cream on top.

Crush remaining cookies in a resealable bag and sprinkle the crumbs on top of the cream.

Cover cake tightly and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to serve, slice and enjoy! Makes 9 slices.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.