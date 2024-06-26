(WSVN) - If you’ve never tried Turkish cuisine, here’s your chance to create a classic dish and spend some time on the grill too. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Zafer Acik

The Restaurant: Sumak, Miami Beach

The Dish: Beyti Roll

Ingredients:

1 lb minced/ground beef or lamb

4 garlic cloves, minced

Small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp salt

Small bowl of water with a drizzle of oil – to shape the rolls

4 thin, fresh flour tortillas (25cm in diameter), lavash bread or yufka

Tomato sauce:

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp double-concentrated tomato paste

3 fl oz water

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Garlic yogurt (combine ingredients):

12oz whole milk or strained yogurt

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Sea salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Tomato sauce:

Pour in 2 tbsp olive oil over a small sauté pan and stir in the chopped garlic.

Sauté for just over a minute on medium to high heat.

Stir in the tomato paste and pul biber and combine well.

Pour in the water, season with sea salt and ground black pepper and simmer on medium to low heat for 1-2 minutes. If it appears to be on the thick side, dilute with one or two tablespoons of water.

Turn the heat off.

Using minced meat (ground beef works to break apart meat), use your fingers to mix in minced garlic, parsley and salt.

Shape meat around kabob skewer, then place on grill. Rotate occasionally until the meat is browned.

Lay bread out flat on the grill for a minute, then lay it on a flat surface.

While meat is cooking, a few times roll it onto the lavash bread so it absorbs the flavor from the meat.

When the meat is finished, roll the bread around the meat skewer and slide out the skewer.

Trim off any excess bread at the end of the roll.

Cut the roll into smaller pieces and shape it into a circle on the plate, seam side of the roll down.

Scoop yogurt in the center of the circle and spoon tomato sauce over the yogurt and roll.

Sumak

908 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 397-8900

https://sumakrestaurants.com/

