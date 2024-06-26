(WSVN) - If you’ve never tried Turkish cuisine, here’s your chance to create a classic dish and spend some time on the grill too. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Zafer Acik
The Restaurant: Sumak, Miami Beach
The Dish: Beyti Roll
Ingredients:
1 lb minced/ground beef or lamb
4 garlic cloves, minced
Small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
1 tsp salt
Small bowl of water with a drizzle of oil – to shape the rolls
4 thin, fresh flour tortillas (25cm in diameter), lavash bread or yufka
Tomato sauce:
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp double-concentrated tomato paste
3 fl oz water
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Garlic yogurt (combine ingredients):
12oz whole milk or strained yogurt
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
Sea salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
Tomato sauce:
- Pour in 2 tbsp olive oil over a small sauté pan and stir in the chopped garlic.
- Sauté for just over a minute on medium to high heat.
- Stir in the tomato paste and pul biber and combine well.
- Pour in the water, season with sea salt and ground black pepper and simmer on medium to low heat for 1-2 minutes. If it appears to be on the thick side, dilute with one or two tablespoons of water.
- Turn the heat off.
- Using minced meat (ground beef works to break apart meat), use your fingers to mix in minced garlic, parsley and salt.
- Shape meat around kabob skewer, then place on grill. Rotate occasionally until the meat is browned.
- Lay bread out flat on the grill for a minute, then lay it on a flat surface.
- While meat is cooking, a few times roll it onto the lavash bread so it absorbs the flavor from the meat.
- When the meat is finished, roll the bread around the meat skewer and slide out the skewer.
- Trim off any excess bread at the end of the roll.
- Cut the roll into smaller pieces and shape it into a circle on the plate, seam side of the roll down.
- Scoop yogurt in the center of the circle and spoon tomato sauce over the yogurt and roll.
Sumak
908 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 397-8900
https://sumakrestaurants.com/
