(WSVN) - Whip up a sophisticated French appetizer that’s easy to make and impress your friends at the same time. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Michaelidis

The Restaurant: Claudie, Miami

The Dish: Beef Tartare

Ingredients:

180 gr beef tenderloin (head & tail) – small diced

1 egg yolk

5 gr Dijon Mustard

10 gr olive oil

10 gr Ketchup (Heinz)

0.4 gr Tabasco

0.3 gr Worcestershire sauce

10 gr Gherkin diced

4 gr Chopped capers

0.4 gr Espelette pepper

0.4 gr Spanish smoked Paprika

2.2 gr Salt

0.2 gr Black pepper

20 gr Chopped white onions

4 gr Chopped Italian flat parsley

Method of Preparation:

In a mixing bowl over ice, mix the egg yolk, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, salt and pepper.

Slowly add olive oil while mixing again.

Finish with tabasco to taste. Keep cool.

Add beef to sauce, fold in with spatula.

Add capers, onions and parsley.

Place a ring mold in the center of the plate and fill it halfway with the beef mixture.

Slowly remove ring, and top beef with gherkins and espelette pepper.

Claudie

1101 Brickell Ave S-113, Miami, FL 33131

(305) 990-1101

www.claudierestaurant.com

