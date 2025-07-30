(WSVN) - Whip up a sophisticated French appetizer that’s easy to make and impress your friends at the same time. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Michael Michaelidis
The Restaurant: Claudie, Miami
The Dish: Beef Tartare
Ingredients:
180 gr beef tenderloin (head & tail) – small diced
1 egg yolk
5 gr Dijon Mustard
10 gr olive oil
10 gr Ketchup (Heinz)
0.4 gr Tabasco
0.3 gr Worcestershire sauce
10 gr Gherkin diced
4 gr Chopped capers
0.4 gr Espelette pepper
0.4 gr Spanish smoked Paprika
2.2 gr Salt
0.2 gr Black pepper
20 gr Chopped white onions
4 gr Chopped Italian flat parsley
Method of Preparation:
- In a mixing bowl over ice, mix the egg yolk, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, salt and pepper.
- Slowly add olive oil while mixing again.
- Finish with tabasco to taste. Keep cool.
- Add beef to sauce, fold in with spatula.
- Add capers, onions and parsley.
- Place a ring mold in the center of the plate and fill it halfway with the beef mixture.
- Slowly remove ring, and top beef with gherkins and espelette pepper.
Claudie
1101 Brickell Ave S-113, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 990-1101
www.claudierestaurant.com
