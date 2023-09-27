(WSVN) - There’s nothing more delicious that some crispy fried potatoes — except maybe crispy fried potatoes with a little spice. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Farid Lutfi

The Restaurant: Lira, Miami

The Dish: Batata Harra

Ingredients:

250 grams baby potatoes (washed, boiled, cooled)

1/4 cup red pepper paste

1 tbsp chili flakes

3/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro (chiffonade)

1/2 tsp coriander powder

3/4 cup olive oil

1.5 tbsp garlic (minced)

1 tbsp salt

Method of Preparation:

After the potatoes are cooled, smash them with your hand, then fry them until golden and crispy.

For sauce:

Incorporate all other ingredients except cilantro and chili flakes.

Cook on low heat for about 10 minutes.

Allow to cool, then add cilantro and chili flakes.

Toss fried potatoes in sauce and serve.

Lira Beirut Eatery

2000 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

786-360-3543

www.liramiami.com

