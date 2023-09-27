(WSVN) - There’s nothing more delicious that some crispy fried potatoes — except maybe crispy fried potatoes with a little spice. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Farid Lutfi
The Restaurant: Lira, Miami
The Dish: Batata Harra
Ingredients:
250 grams baby potatoes (washed, boiled, cooled)
1/4 cup red pepper paste
1 tbsp chili flakes
3/4 cup lemon juice
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro (chiffonade)
1/2 tsp coriander powder
3/4 cup olive oil
1.5 tbsp garlic (minced)
1 tbsp salt
Method of Preparation:
- After the potatoes are cooled, smash them with your hand, then fry them until golden and crispy.
For sauce:
- Incorporate all other ingredients except cilantro and chili flakes.
- Cook on low heat for about 10 minutes.
- Allow to cool, then add cilantro and chili flakes.
- Toss fried potatoes in sauce and serve.
Lira Beirut Eatery
2000 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
786-360-3543
www.liramiami.com
