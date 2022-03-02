(WSVN) - We have a classic Colombian meal you can really sink your teeth into. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nicolas Caicedo

The Restaurant: La Farándula, Miami

The Dish: Bandeja Paisa

Ingredients:

4 oz. pork belly

2 oz. beef top round

(1 large yellow onion

15 garlic cloves

fresh thyme

water.)

.5 oz. chorizo

1/2 an avocado

3 oz. red beans

(1 large yellow onion

15 garlic cloves)

4 oz. white rice (follow directions on package for cooking)

2 oz. sweet plantain

1 arepa

2 oz. hogao (tomato stew)

(3 tbsp.. vegetable oil

1 cup chopped scallions

1 clove garlic minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper)

2 cups diced tomato

1 egg

Method of Preparation:

For the pork belly: Cut into semi-thin strips. Dust the skin with kosher salt for 4 hours and then deep fry until crispy.

For the top round beef: Start by cutting into medium size pieces. In a large cooking pot mix together 1 large yellow onion, 15 garlic cloves, fresh thyme and enough water to cover the beef, cook for about 2 hours or until soft. Cool down and shred by hand first.

For the beans: Soak the beans overnight in water. In a large cooking pot mix together 1 large yellow onion, 15 garlic cloves and enough water to cover the beans, cook for about 2 hours or until soft.

For the sweet plantain: Make sure the plantains are thinly sliced, followed by deep frying at 350 degrees for about 2 minutes or until soft.

For the hogao: small dice tomato, yellow onion, scallions and cook together with other ingredients on low heat for 30 minutes.

To Plate:

Serve the rice on the plate first, frying the egg, the chicharron and serving the avocado, beans, sweet plantain, arepa and beef on the plate. Serve the tomato stew on top of the beef, finish with a touch of salt.

La Farándula

2699 Biscayne Blvd., Suite #1

Miami, FL 33137

786-863-5221

lafarandulacolombianbistro.getsauce.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.