(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 cups Almond flour

2 large bananas, mashed

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350F Line a large baking sheet with Silpat or parchment paper.

Peel, and mash the bananas in a mixing bowl until they form a smooth puree with small lumps of bananas.

Add the vanilla extract and a pinch of salt and mix.

Stir in almond flour with a spatula first. If it starts to get difficult to stir, knead the dough with your hands oiled if necessary.

Using a small scooper, or with your lightly oiled hands, take about 1 tablespoon of dough to make balls and place them onto a prepared baking sheet.

Press cookies with a fork in a criss-cross fashion. If the fork sticks oil the back of the fork a little. Repeat until all cookies are formed.

Bake for 14-16 minutes or until slightly golden brown on the edges and bottom.

Cool on the baking sheet for 15 minutes before transfer to a cooling rack.

