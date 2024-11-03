(WSVN) - Ingredients:
2 cups Almond flour
2 large bananas, mashed
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
pinch of salt

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat oven to 350F Line a large baking sheet with Silpat or parchment paper.
  • Peel, and mash the bananas in a mixing bowl until they form a smooth puree with small lumps of bananas.
  • Add the vanilla extract and a pinch of salt and mix.
  • Stir in almond flour with a spatula first. If it starts to get difficult to stir, knead the dough with your hands oiled if necessary.
  • Using a small scooper, or with your lightly oiled hands, take about 1 tablespoon of dough to make balls and place them onto a prepared baking sheet.
  • Press cookies with a fork in a criss-cross fashion. If the fork sticks oil the back of the fork a little. Repeat until all cookies are formed.
  • Bake for 14-16 minutes or until slightly golden brown on the edges and bottom.
  • Cool on the baking sheet for 15 minutes before transfer to a cooling rack.

