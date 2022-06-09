Courtesy: Chef Jouvens Jean

INGREDIENTS

2 large eggs

2 ounces medium diced banana

1 cup self-rising flour

½ cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1-quart coconut oil (for frying)

1 teaspoon powdered sugar for dusting

DIRECTIONS

Step 1 Heat oil in deep fryer or a heavy bottom sauce pan to 350 degree Fahrenheit.

Step 2 Whisk eggs in a large bowl. Add flour, vanilla extract, milk, sugar, and salt to eggs. Whisk until smooth. Lightly fold in the banana.

Step 3 Using a 1-ounce scoop, place 1 scoop of the batter into the hot oil.

Step 4 Cook until caramel brown on both sides. The remove the beignet from the oil and sprinkle powdered sugar over it while still warm.

