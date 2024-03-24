(WSVN) - Easter is next week. You might be having your family over for brunch, and you might be thinking, “What in the world am I going to make?” Don’t worry, we have a solution: baked pesto omelette. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1-2 tbs. olive oil

6 eggs

Handful of baby spinach (about a cup)

3 tbs. pesto

Black olives to taste (sliced or halved)

Handful of grape tomatoes (halved)

Pepper to taste

¼ cup feta cheese

*You can add more ingredients if you’d like- this one is a “to taste” recipe!

Method of Preparation:

Line a baking pan with parchment and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Add olive oil, eggs, pesto, black olives, grape tomatoes and pepper. Using a spatula, stir to combine. Sprinkle in feta cheese.

Put the pan in the oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes. If you use more eggs, the baking time will be a bit longer.

Remove from oven and let cool for a couple of minutes. Cut it up and serve hot.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.