Ingredients:
1-2 tbs. olive oil
6 eggs
Handful of baby spinach (about a cup)
3 tbs. pesto
Black olives to taste (sliced or halved)
Handful of grape tomatoes (halved)
Pepper to taste
¼ cup feta cheese
*You can add more ingredients if you’d like- this one is a “to taste” recipe!

Method of Preparation:

  • Line a baking pan with parchment and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • Add olive oil, eggs, pesto, black olives, grape tomatoes and pepper. Using a spatula, stir to combine. Sprinkle in Feta cheese.
  • Put the pan in the oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes. If you use more eggs, the baking time will be a bit longer.
  • Remove from oven and let cool for a couple of minutes. Cut it up and serve hot.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox