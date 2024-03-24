Ingredients:
1-2 tbs. olive oil
6 eggs
Handful of baby spinach (about a cup)
3 tbs. pesto
Black olives to taste (sliced or halved)
Handful of grape tomatoes (halved)
Pepper to taste
¼ cup feta cheese
*You can add more ingredients if you’d like- this one is a “to taste” recipe!
Method of Preparation:
- Line a baking pan with parchment and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Add olive oil, eggs, pesto, black olives, grape tomatoes and pepper. Using a spatula, stir to combine. Sprinkle in Feta cheese.
- Put the pan in the oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes. If you use more eggs, the baking time will be a bit longer.
- Remove from oven and let cool for a couple of minutes. Cut it up and serve hot.
Enjoy!
