If you are looking for an easy breakfast treat, we have something to start your day off right. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 ½ cups rolled oats (Old Fashioned)
1 large egg
1 ½ cups milk (any kind)
¼ cup pure maple syrup
Optional mix-ins: Finely chopped apples, bananas, cinnamon, fresh or frozen berries, peanut butter, mini chocolate chips, nuts, dried fruit, etc.
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 12-cup muffin pan (you can also use silicone muffin cups). Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, stir together oats, eggs, milk, and maple syrup until combined.
- Divide the batter evenly between the prepared muffin pans (make sure you get equal liquid in each cup so none are dry).
- Stir in optional mix-ins if desired. We made them with banana and chocolate chips, but use your favorites!
- Bake for about 25 minutes, until light golden brown on top and completely set.
- Let them sit for 10–20 minutes before removing them from the pan and putting them on a wire rack to cool completely before serving.
Enjoy!
These Baked Oatmeal Cups can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. They reheat beautifully in the microwave. They can also be frozen in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months.
