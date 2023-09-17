If you are looking for an easy breakfast treat, we have something to start your day off right. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:
2 ½ cups rolled oats (Old Fashioned)
1 large egg
1 ½ cups milk (any kind)
¼ cup pure maple syrup
Optional mix-ins: Finely chopped apples, bananas, cinnamon, fresh or frozen berries, peanut butter, mini chocolate chips, nuts, dried fruit, etc.

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 12-cup muffin pan (you can also use silicone muffin cups). Set aside.
  • In a medium bowl, stir together oats, eggs, milk, and maple syrup until combined.
  • Divide the batter evenly between the prepared muffin pans (make sure you get equal liquid in each cup so none are dry).
  • Stir in optional mix-ins if desired. We made them with banana and chocolate chips, but use your favorites!
  • Bake for about 25 minutes, until light golden brown on top and completely set.
  • Let them sit for 10–20 minutes before removing them from the pan and putting them on a wire rack to cool completely before serving.

Enjoy!

These Baked Oatmeal Cups can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. They reheat beautifully in the microwave. They can also be frozen in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months.

