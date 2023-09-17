If you are looking for an easy breakfast treat, we have something to start your day off right. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups rolled oats (Old Fashioned)

1 large egg

1 ½ cups milk (any kind)

¼ cup pure maple syrup

Optional mix-ins: Finely chopped apples, bananas, cinnamon, fresh or frozen berries, peanut butter, mini chocolate chips, nuts, dried fruit, etc.

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 12-cup muffin pan (you can also use silicone muffin cups). Set aside.

In a medium bowl, stir together oats, eggs, milk, and maple syrup until combined.

Divide the batter evenly between the prepared muffin pans (make sure you get equal liquid in each cup so none are dry).

Stir in optional mix-ins if desired. We made them with banana and chocolate chips, but use your favorites!

Bake for about 25 minutes, until light golden brown on top and completely set.

Let them sit for 10–20 minutes before removing them from the pan and putting them on a wire rack to cool completely before serving.

Enjoy!

These Baked Oatmeal Cups can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. They reheat beautifully in the microwave. They can also be frozen in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.