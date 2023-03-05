Ingredients:

1 pound Gruyère cheese, cut into cubes

1/4 cup chopped Rosemary and Thyme

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

crackers or crusty bread for dipping

Method of Preparation:

Slice the Gruyère into cubes and place in a small cast iron skillet.

Roughly chop the garlic, rosemary and thyme.

Sprinkle garlic and herbs over the cheese and drizzle with olive oil.

Broil on high for 6-8 minutes about 5 inches from the heat, until the cheese is bubbling and slightly browned.

Let cool for a few minutes, then serve in the skillet with your favorite crackers or crusty bread.

Delicious!

