Ingredients:

1 8-ounce block of feta cheese

1 cup garlic cloves

1/2 cup olive oil

2 cups fresh spinach

2 cups uncooked orzo

1/2 lemon, juiced

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Prepare orzo according to directions on the box- making sure to save at least one cup of pasta water when straining.

Next, add garlic, feta, olive oil, salt and red pepper flakes to a baking dish.

Bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from heat and lightly mash up the garlic and then stir the feta into it.

Add the spinach, pasta, lemon juice and stir. If it’s dry, add leftover pasta water, stirring in 2 tablespoons at a time to make the sauce creamier.

Plate and top with a sprinkle of lemon juice.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.