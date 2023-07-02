Ingredients:
1 8-ounce block of feta cheese
1 cup garlic cloves
1/2 cup olive oil
2 cups fresh spinach
2 cups uncooked orzo
1/2 lemon, juiced
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Prepare orzo according to directions on the box- making sure to save at least one cup of pasta water when straining.
- Next, add garlic, feta, olive oil, salt and red pepper flakes to a baking dish.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove from heat and lightly mash up the garlic and then stir the feta into it.
- Add the spinach, pasta, lemon juice and stir. If it’s dry, add leftover pasta water, stirring in 2 tablespoons at a time to make the sauce creamier.
- Plate and top with a sprinkle of lemon juice.
Enjoy!
