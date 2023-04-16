Ingredients:

2 15 oz. cans of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup old-fashioned oats (gluten free is also ok)

1 Tsp. cumin

1 Tsp. coriander

3/4 Tsp. salt

1/4 Tsp. baking soda

1/4 Tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves

1/2 cup packed parsley leaves

1/4 cup chopped sweet onion

4 cloves garlic- smashed

Neutral cooking oil spray

*pita bread (if you’d like to make sandwiches)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

In a blender or food processor, blend the oats until they are a fine powder flour consistency. Pour into a medium bowl. Stir

in the cumin, coriander, salt, baking soda and cayenne and set aside. In the blender, combine the cilantro, parsley, onion and garlic.

Pulse to coarsely chop. Add the chickpeas and pulse on low until a chunky mixture forms (not as smooth as hummus). Stop to scrape down the sides every so often. Add the chickpea mixture to the oat mixture in the bowl, and stir until well combined. Using a

2 teaspoon-sized spring release scoop, scoop two balls an shape into a 2-inch patty, making about 18-20 patties. Place on the prepared baking sheet. Liberally spray both sides of the patties with cooking spray and put them in the oven, about 12 minutes

on each side. When done, serve by themselves or in Pita bread with Dreamy Tahini Sauce. Yum!

Dreamy Tahini Sauce

1/3 cup well stirred tahini

1 garlic clove minced very finely into a paste, see note*

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1/2 a lemon)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 to 6 tablespoons lukewarm water

Pinch cumin, optional

Pinch cayenne, optional

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, optional

Directions

Whisk tahini, garlic paste, lemon juice, olive oil and the salt in a bowl until combined – the mixture will thicken.

Add the water, a tablespoon at a time and whisking well after each addition until you reach the desired consistency. If making a spread, look for the consistency of peanut butter. If making a sauce, add enough water until the consistency of runny yogurt. Stir in the optional cumin, cayenne pepper and parsley. Taste for seasoning and adjust with additional salt or lemon juice. Store covered in the refrigerator up to 5 days.

*Since we are adding the garlic raw, it is best to add it as a paste. To do this, peel and finely mince the garlic clove. Sprinkle the garlic with a pinch of coarse salt then use the flat side of a knife to drag it over the garlic, scraping it across the surface of the cutting board. Pile up the garlic again then repeat a few more times until the garlic is a smooth paste.

When making Dreamy Tahini Sauce, make sure to use a thick tahini paste, not a pre-mixed one.

