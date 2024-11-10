(WSVN) - We hear you: You want to eat more vegetables. Here’s a healthy and tasty dish that’s perfect for veggie lovers. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

4 Roma tomatoes

1 block mozzarella cheese sliced

3 tbs olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup marinara sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbs Italian herb blend

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375F. Line baking tray with parchment paper. Set aside.

Wash and dry eggplant. Slice it lengthways without cutting the stem all the way. Leave stem intact. Lightly press on stem to open the eggplant. Lay it on the baking sheet

Slice tomatoes and mozzarella thinly. Toss tomatoes with dry Italian seasoning, garlic powder and 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Spoon each slice of eggplant with marinara sauce. Layer the tomato mix and cheese slices between each slice of eggplant. Add any remaining marinara over the top and drizzle with remaining olive oil.

Bake for 40 minutes or so until eggplant is soft and cheese is melty.

Remove from oven, and wait a moment for the cheese to set and serve warm.

