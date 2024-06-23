Ingredients:
1 8 oz. container of cream cheese
1/3 cup chopped bacon, pre-cooked
1/3 cup scallions, finely chopped
1 tube crescent rolls
1 egg, beaten
2 tbs. Everything Bagel seasoning
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Add room-temperature cream cheese, cooked bacon and scallions to a bowl and mix well. \
- Unroll crescent rolls and divide them into 4 pieces.
- Use your fingers to smooth out any holes so that each one is smooth and there are no rips.
- Take ¼ cream cheese and spread it on a piece of crescent roll.
- Roll into a sort of log on the long side of the crescent roll. Roll it like a cigar, pinching the ends shut.
- Wrap into bagel-like circles and place on a lined or sprayed baking sheet.
- Brush the top of each one with a little bit of beaten egg and then sprinkle with Everything Bagel seasoning. (Or, you can also use your favorite seasonings.)
- Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
Enjoy!
