Ingredients:
1 8 oz. container of cream cheese
1/3 cup chopped bacon, pre-cooked
1/3 cup scallions, finely chopped
1 tube crescent rolls
1 egg, beaten
2 tbs. Everything Bagel seasoning

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  • Add room-temperature cream cheese, cooked bacon and scallions to a bowl and mix well. \
  • Unroll crescent rolls and divide them into 4 pieces.
  • Use your fingers to smooth out any holes so that each one is smooth and there are no rips.
  • Take ¼ cream cheese and spread it on a piece of crescent roll.
  • Roll into a sort of log on the long side of the crescent roll. Roll it like a cigar, pinching the ends shut.
  • Wrap into bagel-like circles and place on a lined or sprayed baking sheet.
  • Brush the top of each one with a little bit of beaten egg and then sprinkle with Everything Bagel seasoning. (Or, you can also use your favorite seasonings.)
  • Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.

Enjoy!

