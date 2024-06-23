Ingredients:

1 8 oz. container of cream cheese

1/3 cup chopped bacon, pre-cooked

1/3 cup scallions, finely chopped

1 tube crescent rolls

1 egg, beaten

2 tbs. Everything Bagel seasoning

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Add room-temperature cream cheese, cooked bacon and scallions to a bowl and mix well. \

Unroll crescent rolls and divide them into 4 pieces.

Use your fingers to smooth out any holes so that each one is smooth and there are no rips.

Take ¼ cream cheese and spread it on a piece of crescent roll.

Roll into a sort of log on the long side of the crescent roll. Roll it like a cigar, pinching the ends shut.

Wrap into bagel-like circles and place on a lined or sprayed baking sheet.

Brush the top of each one with a little bit of beaten egg and then sprinkle with Everything Bagel seasoning. (Or, you can also use your favorite seasonings.)

Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.