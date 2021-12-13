This delicious pork tenderloin dish is bound to turn into a favorite during the holidays or any time of the year. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 lb pork tenderloin, trimmed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary, or more to taste

1 teaspoon finely sliced frestrsage leaves, or more to taste

1 tablespoon bread crumbs, or as needed

¼ cup chopped toasted walnuts, or to taste

¼ cup chopped dried cranberries, or to taste

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

4 thinly sliced

Method of Preparation:

Place tenderloin on a flat work surface. Slice lengthwise down the middle, being careful not to cut all the way through. Spread open the two sides like a book.

Sandwich butterflied tenderloin between two pieces of plastic wrap. Flatten using a meat pounder to 1/4-inch thickness. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Spread 2 teaspoons Dijon thinly over tenderloin. Sprinkle rosemary and sage on top; distribute evenly using a spoon. Dust the surface with bread crumbs. Sprinkle with walnuts and cranberries.

Fold the ends in about 1 inch. Roll tenderloin up from the long side as tightly and neatly as possible, forming a tube. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate about 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Unwrap tenderloin and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Lightly season with kosher salt, black pepper and cayenne. Wrap tenderloin in a single layer of bacon, tucking the ends underneath.

Roast in the center of the preheated oven until the bacon is browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the tenderloin reads at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove tenderloin from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice at a slight angle and serve.

Servings: 4

Enjoy!

