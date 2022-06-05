Looking for a tasty treat that’s easy to make? That’s what’s cooking today as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 package instant ramen, prepared

2 cups chicken broth for ramen for extra flavor (or you can use water and follow directions on packet)

1 egg, fried

3 slices (or more) bacon, cooked and chopped

1 tbs. scallions, thinly sliced

1 tbs. butter

black pepper, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Add two cups of chicken broth (or water) to a pot and boil. Add the Ramen seasoning packet and a tablespoon of butter.

Stir until the butter melts and then add the Ramen noodle cube. Cook until the noodles become tender.

Pour the ramen into a bowl.

Fry an egg and some bacon. Chop the bacon and place the fried egg, bacon and scallions on top of the ramen (If you don’t want to use bacon, this recipe is also good with any leftover protein you might have, like chicken or beef).

Enjoy!

