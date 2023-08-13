Ingredients:

2 Tbs. olive oil

1 Tsp. garlic powder

3 handfuls of spinach

2 bell peppers, diced

½ medium yellow onion, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

12 large eggs

½ cup milk

1 cup shredded cheese (your favorite) divided

Method of Preparation:

Spray a medium casserole dish with non-stick spray. Set aside. If you are going to bake this casserole immediately, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Add olive oil to a large skillet. Sauté the peppers and onion until tender. Add garlic and toss. Add spinach and toss until it’s wilted. Season with salt and pepper.

Remove from heat and let the vegetables cool while you work on the eggs.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and half of the shredded cheese.

Once the veggies cool, add a layer of vegetables to the bottom of the casserole dish.

Pour the egg mixture over it and then add the rest of the sauteed vegetables to the casserole dish.

Pour the egg mixture over it and then add the rest of the sauteed vegetables to the dish and sprinkle with the rest of the shredded cheese.

You can either bake the breakfast casserole immediately or cover the dish with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate for up to 24 hours to bake later.

IMPORTANT: If you bake the next day be sure to bring the cold dish up to ROOM TEMPERATURE before you put it in the oven.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until the edges start to brown.

Allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!

