Ingredients:
2 Tbs. olive oil
1 Tsp. garlic powder
3 handfuls of spinach
2 bell peppers, diced
½ medium yellow onion, diced
Salt and pepper to taste
12 large eggs
½ cup milk
1 cup shredded cheese (your favorite) divided
Method of Preparation:
- Spray a medium casserole dish with non-stick spray. Set aside. If you are going to bake this casserole immediately, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Add olive oil to a large skillet. Sauté the peppers and onion until tender. Add garlic and toss. Add spinach and toss until it’s wilted. Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove from heat and let the vegetables cool while you work on the eggs.
- In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and half of the shredded cheese.
- Once the veggies cool, add a layer of vegetables to the bottom of the casserole dish.
- Pour the egg mixture over it and then add the rest of the sauteed vegetables to the casserole dish.
- Pour the egg mixture over it and then add the rest of the sauteed vegetables to the dish and sprinkle with the rest of the shredded cheese.
- You can either bake the breakfast casserole immediately or cover the dish with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate for up to 24 hours to bake later.
- IMPORTANT: If you bake the next day be sure to bring the cold dish up to ROOM TEMPERATURE before you put it in the oven.
- When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until the edges start to brown.
- Allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving.
Enjoy!
