(WSVN) - There’s nothing like a cool salad during these hot South Florida summers. Here’s a great recipe, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Mitch Hesse
The Restaurant: Queen, Miami Beach
The Dish: Avocado & Grapefruit Salad
Ingredients:
1/2 avocado
1 serrano chili-sliced thinly
grapefruit dressing (see below)
micro herb salad mix (can buy prepackaged mix)
1/2 tsp sesame seeds
cashews-crushed
Bruleed Grapefruit:
1 grapefruit-segmented
castor sugar
1 tsp togarashi
Grapefruit Honey Dressing:
1/2 cup grapefruit juice
1/2 cup honey
1 cup rice vinegar
to taste maldon salt
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp chipotle powder
Method of Preparation:
Grapefruit Honey Dressing:
- Mix all ingredients together, making sure honey and salt are dissolved.
- Add microgreens to bowl and add dressing and toss.
Bruleed Grapefruit:
- Sprinkle sugar on grapefruit segments.
- Spread out segments on a baking sheet and broil under an oven broiler for 1-2 minutes, just until sugar is caramelized.
- Remove and sprinkle with togarashi.
To Plate:
- Peel and cut the avocado into 8 pieces and place on a plate.
- Place slices of serrano on each avocado piece.
- Place grapefruit segments on a plate.
- Top avocado and grapefruit with microgreens.
- Add crushed cashews and sesame seeds.
Queen Miami Beach
550 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
786-373-2930
queenmiamibeach.com
