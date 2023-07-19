(WSVN) - There’s nothing like a cool salad during these hot South Florida summers. Here’s a great recipe, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Mitch Hesse

The Restaurant: Queen, Miami Beach

The Dish: Avocado & Grapefruit Salad

Ingredients:

1/2 avocado

1 serrano chili-sliced thinly

grapefruit dressing (see below)

micro herb salad mix (can buy prepackaged mix)

1/2 tsp sesame seeds

cashews-crushed

Bruleed Grapefruit:

1 grapefruit-segmented

castor sugar

1 tsp togarashi

Grapefruit Honey Dressing:

1/2 cup grapefruit juice

1/2 cup honey

1 cup rice vinegar

to taste maldon salt

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp chipotle powder

Method of Preparation:

Grapefruit Honey Dressing:

Mix all ingredients together, making sure honey and salt are dissolved.

Add microgreens to bowl and add dressing and toss.

Bruleed Grapefruit:

Sprinkle sugar on grapefruit segments.

Spread out segments on a baking sheet and broil under an oven broiler for 1-2 minutes, just until sugar is caramelized.

Remove and sprinkle with togarashi.

To Plate:

Peel and cut the avocado into 8 pieces and place on a plate.

Place slices of serrano on each avocado piece.

Place grapefruit segments on a plate.

Top avocado and grapefruit with microgreens.

Add crushed cashews and sesame seeds.

Queen Miami Beach

550 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-373-2930

queenmiamibeach.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.