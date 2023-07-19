(WSVN) - There’s nothing like a cool salad during these hot South Florida summers. Here’s a great recipe, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Mitch Hesse
The Restaurant: Queen, Miami Beach
The Dish: Avocado & Grapefruit Salad

Ingredients:
1/2 avocado
1 serrano chili-sliced thinly
grapefruit dressing (see below)
micro herb salad mix (can buy prepackaged mix)
1/2 tsp sesame seeds
cashews-crushed

Bruleed Grapefruit:
1 grapefruit-segmented
castor sugar
1 tsp togarashi

Grapefruit Honey Dressing:
1/2 cup grapefruit juice
1/2 cup honey
1 cup rice vinegar
to taste maldon salt
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp chipotle powder

Method of Preparation:

Grapefruit Honey Dressing:

  • Mix all ingredients together, making sure honey and salt are dissolved.
  • Add microgreens to bowl and add dressing and toss.

Bruleed Grapefruit:

  • Sprinkle sugar on grapefruit segments.
  • Spread out segments on a baking sheet and broil under an oven broiler for 1-2 minutes, just until sugar is caramelized.
  • Remove and sprinkle with togarashi.

To Plate:

  • Peel and cut the avocado into 8 pieces and place on a plate.
  • Place slices of serrano on each avocado piece.
  • Place grapefruit segments on a plate.
  • Top avocado and grapefruit with microgreens.
  • Add crushed cashews and sesame seeds.

Queen Miami Beach
550 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
786-373-2930
queenmiamibeach.com

