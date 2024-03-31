Ingredients:
2 ripe Haas avocados
1 lb. English cucumbers, washed and chopped into chunks
1 tbs. scallions, chopped
2 tbs. mayonnaise
Juice of half a lime, plus more to taste
Salt to taste
Hot sauce to taste (your favorite)
Cilantro to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Combine cucumber and avocado in a bowl.
- Whisk together the mayo, lime juice, hot sauce. Adjust amounts to taste.
- Add scallion to the salad and then drizzle with the dressing.
- Garnish with chopped cilantro.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.