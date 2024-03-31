Ingredients:

2 ripe Haas avocados

1 lb. English cucumbers, washed and chopped into chunks

1 tbs. scallions, chopped

2 tbs. mayonnaise

Juice of half a lime, plus more to taste

Salt to taste

Hot sauce to taste (your favorite)

Cilantro to taste

Method of Preparation:

Combine cucumber and avocado in a bowl.

Whisk together the mayo, lime juice, hot sauce. Adjust amounts to taste.

Add scallion to the salad and then drizzle with the dressing.

Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.