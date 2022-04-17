(WSVN) - There’s a reason why this macaron recipe got almost 10 million views on TikTok. Now the chef behind the viral sensation is showing us how to make these sweet treats. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Almondless Macarons

The Chef: Pedro Velarde, aka @pedroluisbakes on TikTok

Ingredients:

Macaron Shells:

70 g egg whites

45 g granulated white sugar

110 g powdered sugar

70 g all-purpose flour

Vanilla extract

Gel food coloring (optional)

Must have:

1 large Silpat mat

Plastic piping bags

Cream Filling:

300 ml whole milk

2 egg yolks

50 g white sugar

20 g cornstarch

20 g All-purpose flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method of Preparation:

Macaron Shells:

Sift flour with powdered sugar at least 4 times, to incorporate as much air as possible.

Whip egg whites with granulated sugar until stiff peaks form. Add vanilla and gel food coloring.

Fold the flour and powdered sugar mixture into the whipped egg whites until the desired consistency is reached.

Pipe the macaron batter into a Silpat tray, forming even circles.

Let the macarons rest, at warm environment preferably, for about 40 minutes or until dry to the touch.

Bake at 140°C or 285°F for about 20 minutes or until macarons come off the tray.

Let cool and fill with cream of choice.

Cream Filling:

In a medium saucepan, whisk together sugar and flour and cornstarch.

Then, add the egg yolks and vanilla. Mix until no lumps are left.

Add the milk little by little until fully incorporated.

Place the saucepan over medium heat, whisking constantly, until the pastry cream begins to thicken. Once there, whisk for 2 minutes and remove from the heat.

Pour the pastry cream into a medium bowl and press a piece of plastic wrap on the surface, so a skin doesn’t form.

Wait 5 to 10 minutes to for the pastry cream to cool down, then place the bowl on the fridge for about 2 hours before using.

When using, unwrap the bowl and whisk it one more time to ensure it’s smooth for piping.

Enjoy!

