(WSVN) - Ingredients:
2 lbs. fresh whole tomatoes
1 ¼ cups vegetable stock
1 whole bulb of garlic
A handful of fresh basil
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tbs. oil
Basil pesto (for garnish, optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Cut the top off a whole garlic bulb, drizzle liberally with oil and wrap in foil.
- Place the garlic, along with your fresh whole tomatoes, into the air fryer basket.
- Air fry at 350 for 15-20 minutes, or until the garlic is caramelized and gooey, and the tomatoes are blistered and softened.
- Squeeze the roasted garlic from its papery skin into a medium pot and add in the roasted tomatoes.
- Sprinkle over the basil and pour in the vegetable stock, then blend until smooth.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste, and swirl through some pesto.
