(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 lbs. fresh whole tomatoes

1 ¼ cups vegetable stock

1 whole bulb of garlic

A handful of fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs. oil

Basil pesto (for garnish, optional)

Method of Preparation:

Cut the top off a whole garlic bulb, drizzle liberally with oil and wrap in foil.

Place the garlic, along with your fresh whole tomatoes, into the air fryer basket.

Air fry at 350 for 15-20 minutes, or until the garlic is caramelized and gooey, and the tomatoes are blistered and softened.

Squeeze the roasted garlic from its papery skin into a medium pot and add in the roasted tomatoes.

Sprinkle over the basil and pour in the vegetable stock, then blend until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper to taste, and swirl through some pesto.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.