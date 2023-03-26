Ingredients:

4 six-ounce skinless salmon fillets, diced into 1-inch chunks

Olive oil spray

1 Tbs. sweet paprika

1/2 Tsp. dried cayenne pepper

1 Tsp. garlic powder

1 Tsp. dried thyme

1 Tsp. dried oregano

1 Tsp. salt

1/8 Tsp. black pepper

Lemon wedges for serving

Chopped parsley for garnish

White or brown rice, optional for serving

Method of Preparation:

Place salmon in a large bowl and spray the pieces with oil.

Combine all the spices in a small bowl and mix well.

Rub all over the salmon pieces to coat evenly.

Spray the air fryer basket with oil.

Place salmon in the air fryer basket and air fry at 400 degrees for about 5-7 minutes, shaking halfway until the salmon is cooked through in the center and browned all over.

Serve with lemon wedges, chopped parsley and rice.

Enjoy!

