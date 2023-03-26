Ingredients:
4 six-ounce skinless salmon fillets, diced into 1-inch chunks
Olive oil spray
1 Tbs. sweet paprika
1/2 Tsp. dried cayenne pepper
1 Tsp. garlic powder
1 Tsp. dried thyme
1 Tsp. dried oregano
1 Tsp. salt
1/8 Tsp. black pepper
Lemon wedges for serving
Chopped parsley for garnish
White or brown rice, optional for serving
Method of Preparation:
- Place salmon in a large bowl and spray the pieces with oil.
- Combine all the spices in a small bowl and mix well.
- Rub all over the salmon pieces to coat evenly.
- Spray the air fryer basket with oil.
- Place salmon in the air fryer basket and air fry at 400 degrees for about 5-7 minutes, shaking halfway until the salmon is cooked through in the center and browned all over.
- Serve with lemon wedges, chopped parsley and rice.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.