(WSVN) - Ingredients:
4 6-ounce salmon fillets, skinless or skin on
2 tbs. olive oil
2 tsp. garlic powder
2 tsp. light brown sugar
½ tsp. kosher salt
2 tsp. sweet paprika
½ tsp. black pepper
Your favorite garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Set your air fryer to 400 degrees.
- Pat the salmon dry with a paper towel and then rub the fillets with olive oil.
- In a small bowl, combine the garlic, brown sugar, salt, paprika and black pepper.
- Sprinkle the spice mixture over the fillets, pressing gently to coat the tops and sides.
- Add the salmon to the air fryer basket and cook it for 10 minutes. It should flake easily and be cooked through but not dry.
- Top with garnish of your choice and enjoy!
