(WSVN) - Ingredients:

4 6-ounce salmon fillets, skinless or skin on

2 tbs. olive oil

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. light brown sugar

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. sweet paprika

½ tsp. black pepper

Your favorite garnish

Method of Preparation:

Set your air fryer to 400 degrees.

Pat the salmon dry with a paper towel and then rub the fillets with olive oil.

In a small bowl, combine the garlic, brown sugar, salt, paprika and black pepper.

Sprinkle the spice mixture over the fillets, pressing gently to coat the tops and sides.

Add the salmon to the air fryer basket and cook it for 10 minutes. It should flake easily and be cooked through but not dry.

Top with garnish of your choice and enjoy!

