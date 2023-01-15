Ingredients:

6 chicken thighs (with bone and skin)

1 lemon

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. sweet paprika

2 tsp. dried herbs (you can use herbs de provence or dried oregano)

Method of Preparation- Air Fryer:

Season the chicken with the juice of 1/2 the lemon, then season with spices on both sides.

Rub the seasoning well over the chicken then transfer to the air fryer, skin side down.

Air fry at 400 degrees, about 12-15 minutes on each side, until golden crispy and cooked through the center.

Conventional Oven:

Preheat the oven to 375, season and sear the chicken thighs on the stovetop in a hot oven-proof pan with olive oil skin side down until browned.

Flip it over and finish cooking thighs in the oven until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

Enjoy!

