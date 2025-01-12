(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1-2 shots of espresso coffee

2-3 scoops of your favorite vanilla ice cream or gelato

chocolate shavings for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Make a small cup of your favorite espresso.

Scoop the ice cream or gelato into a coffee cup.

Pour a shot or two of espresso over the ice cream and top with chocolate shavings.

Serve it up and enjoy!

