(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1-2 shots of espresso coffee
2-3 scoops of your favorite vanilla ice cream or gelato
chocolate shavings for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Make a small cup of your favorite espresso.
- Scoop the ice cream or gelato into a coffee cup.
- Pour a shot or two of espresso over the ice cream and top with chocolate shavings.
- Serve it up and enjoy!
