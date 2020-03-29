Panzanella salad/ Belkys

It’s a healthy vegetarian treat the whole family will love as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The chef: Belkys Nerey

The dish: Panzanella Salad

Ingredients:

3 tbs. Olive oil

2 cups croutons

1 tsp. Kosher salt

2 large ripe tomatoes cut into one inch cubes

1 english cucumber, seeds removed, sliced in half and cut into chunks

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into one inch cubes

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into one inch cubes

1/2 red onion, cut in half and thinly sliced

20 large basil leaves, coarsely chopped

3 tbs. Capers, drained

For vinaigrette:

1 tsp. Finely minced garlic

1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard

3 tbs. Champagne vinegar

1/2 cup good olive oil

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

1/4 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper

Method of preparation:

– heat the skillet and toast the croutons.

– whisk together ingredients for vinaigrette.

– in a large bowl mix vegetables together. Add the croutons and toss with the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper.

