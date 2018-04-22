Bite With Belkys: Homemade Granola

(WSVN) - If you like cereal for breakfast, you’ll love what we’re whipping up today! A healthy treat is on the menu – as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Granola

Ingredients:

2 egg whites

3 cups old fashioned oats

1 1/2 cups chopped nuts (almonds, pecans, walnuts- your favorite)

1 cup coconut shavings (or shredded coconut)

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup warmed coconut oil

1 tbs. cinnamon

1/3 cup seeds (use your favorite- we like sunflower, chia, pumpkin and sesame seeds)

2 tbs. light brown sugar

1 cup dried fruit (again, your favorite. We used cranberries, blueberries and raisins)

* Ingredients should be to your taste. If you don’t like something- leave it out!

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

– Add all ingredients together in a large bowl. Blend thoroughly-especially the egg whites- they will make the granola nice and crispy.

– Place parchment on a rimmed baking sheet, then spread the granola on evenly.

– Bake for 45 minutes- stirring the granola every 15 minutes to make sure it bakes evenly. When it’s a nice golden brown, take it out and let it cool.

To Plate:

– Serve your homemade granola with milk, or use it as a crunchy topping for yogurts, fruit salad, or by itself as a snack. Delicious! Stores in an airtight container for up to three weeks.

Serves: 12

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.