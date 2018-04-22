Bite With Belkys: Homemade Granola

(WSVN) - If you like cereal for breakfast, you’ll love what we’re whipping up today! A healthy treat is on the menu – as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Granola
Ingredients:
2 egg whites
3 cups old fashioned oats
1 1/2 cups chopped nuts (almonds, pecans, walnuts- your favorite)
1 cup coconut shavings (or shredded coconut)
1/2 cup honey
1/4 cup warmed coconut oil
1 tbs. cinnamon
1/3 cup seeds (use your favorite- we like sunflower, chia, pumpkin and sesame seeds)
2 tbs. light brown sugar
1 cup dried fruit (again, your favorite. We used cranberries, blueberries and raisins)
* Ingredients should be to your taste. If you don’t like something- leave it out!
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
– Add all ingredients together in a large bowl. Blend thoroughly-especially the egg whites- they will make the granola nice and crispy.
– Place parchment on a rimmed baking sheet, then spread the granola on evenly.
– Bake for 45 minutes- stirring the granola every 15 minutes to make sure it bakes evenly. When it’s a nice golden brown, take it out and let it cool.
To Plate:
– Serve your homemade granola with milk, or use it as a crunchy topping for yogurts, fruit salad, or by itself as a snack. Delicious! Stores in an airtight container for up to three weeks.
Serves: 12
