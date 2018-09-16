Bite With Belkys: Flourless Banana Pancakes

(WSVN) - If you’re wondering what to make for breakfast this morning…. we’ve got a suggestion! Pancakes are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Flourless Banana Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 ripe banana (the riper it is, the sweeter it is!)
2 tbs. quick oats
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 large egg
2 tbs. chopped pecans or walnuts
1/4 cup berries for garnish
Method of Preparation:
– Mash banana until it’s smooth. Add the egg and oats and mix well.
– Heat your skillet over medium heat (non-stick is best). When it’s hot, pour the batter in. Cook about 3 minutes on each side. When they’re golden brown on both sides, they’re done!
To Plate:
Top with nuts, fruit, syrup or whatever you like best!
Serves: 1
