‘Birds of Prey’ trailer puts Harley Quinn center screen

(CNN) — Harley Quinn is having a girls night — done her way.

In the new trailer for “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” DC’s demented and dynamic dame is fresh off a breakup with her beau, the Joker, and looking for “a fresh start.”

That, naturally, leads to chaos, destruction and lots of bad behavior. Only this time, Harley, played by Margot Robbie, has some ladies to back her up.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (as Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (as Black Canary), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) and Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain) round out her crew in the new movie from Warner Bros. Pictures. (CNN and Warner Bros. share parent company WarnerMedia.)

Ewan McGregor steps in as Batman universe villain Black Mask. Chris Messina also stars.

Jared Leto portrayed Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” Joaquin Phoenix’s standalone film, “Joker,” will debut in theaters later this week and is said to be unconnected to the other DC comic book films distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Birds of Prey,” from director Cathy Yan, hits theaters February 7, 2020.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.