MIAMI (WSVN) - Billy Corben is back with a new “Cocaine Cowboys” docuseries.

“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” will tell the stories of Augusto ‘Willy’ Falcon and Salvador ‘Sal’ Magluta.

The series paints the duo as the life of the party while also showing how they built Miami into one of the cocaine capitols of the world.

The new installment will stream on Netflix starting Aug. 4.

