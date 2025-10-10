Miami, a city known for it’s beautiful beaches, lit night life and now for roughing up Billie Eilish!

The singer was yanked by a fan while jogging through the crowd at her South Florida concert!

[Billie Eilish screams]

Fan: “Whoa whoa, are you OK? Are you good?”

Man! What a jerk!

Billy got yanked off her feet in Miami, when she was pulled over a barricade and into the crowd. Lucky her arm wasn’t dislocated!

She pulled herself away, but what the heck, concert dude? Curb your enthusiasm, your weirdness! A high five would have sufficed. And by the way, grabby guy got kicked out of the concert.

Now, Billie has two more Miami shows on her “Hit Me Hard, Hit Me Soft” tour; Saturday and Sunday.

So come on SoFlo: Don’t be like grabby guy. Let’s not scare away our favorite performers when they come to visit.

