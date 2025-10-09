MIAMI (WSVN) - Billie Eilish is set to take the stage in Miami on Thursday for the opening night of “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour”.

Its been five years since the artist was last on tour.

Miami was actually the first stop for her “Where Do We Go?” world tour in 2020 though it ended three days after it kicked off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She’ll be taking the stage along with Tom Odell Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Kaseya Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information and ticket availabilities, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.