Billie Eilish drops Bond theme ‘No Time to Die’ video

Billie Eilish in the music video for her single "No Time to Die." Courtesy: Darkroom/Interscope Records

(CNN) — The reign of Billie Eilish as one of music’s biggest stars continues.

The 18-year-old Grammy winner has now become the youngest artist to ever write and perform a James Bond movie theme.

“No Time to Die” is the 25th film in the 007 franchise and the music video for Eilish’s song of the same name dropped Thursday.

In it, she sings hauntingly over scenes from the film.

The movie is one of several which have been delayed because of the pandemic.

“No Time to Die” is set to hit theaters in the US on April 2, 2021.

