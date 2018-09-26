Bill Cosby’s star to stay on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Even though Bill Cosby was sentenced to prison for sexual assault, his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will not be removed.

A petition asked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Cosby’s star in light of the 81-year-old comedian being found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

It isn’t the first time the request to remove the star had been made; the chamber turned down a similar request back in 2015 when criminal charges were first brought against Cosby.

The chamber has never removed a star from the Walk of Fame, and released a statement to Fox News defending their decision:

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present. Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a ‘designated historic cultural landmark,’ and are intended to be permanent. The stars only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments. It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.”

Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in state prison, with the judge deeming the former TV star to be a “violent sexual predator.”

