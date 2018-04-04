Big Three Sliders/Jr’s Gourmet Burgers

Spring is here, and that means it’s time to dust off the grill and throw on a couple of burgers. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jesus De La Torre, Jr.
The Restaurant: Jr’s Gourmet Burgers, Miami Springs
The Dish: Big Three Sliders
Ingredients:
1 lb 80/20 ground beef
6 slider buns
6 pieces of American cheese (optional)
Salt and Pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Turn your grill on to a medium high. In the meantime, in a small mixing bowl add ground beef, and make 6 2-ounce balls and set aside.
- When grill is hot, place the open part of slider buns on the grill to toast them till golden brown. Remove the buns from the grill and set aside.
- Place the meat on the grill and cook for 2 min, then gently press down on the meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Flip the small patties over and place cheese on top. Then grab the top of buns and place them on top of the cheese.
To Plate:
Remove patties from the flattop and place on the bottom of the bun.
Serves: 3 sliders per person
Serving Suggestion:
Virgil’s Root Beer (craft soft drink available at Jr’s Gourmet Burgers)
Jr’s Gourmet Burgers
7 Westward Drive
Miami Springs, FL 33166
(786) 360-5347
jrsburgers.com
