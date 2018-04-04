Big Three Sliders/Jr’s Gourmet Burgers

Spring is here, and that means it’s time to dust off the grill and throw on a couple of burgers. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jesus De La Torre, Jr.

The Restaurant: Jr’s Gourmet Burgers, Miami Springs

The Dish: Big Three Sliders

Ingredients:

1 lb 80/20 ground beef

6 slider buns

6 pieces of American cheese (optional)

Salt and Pepper

Method of Preparation:

Turn your grill on to a medium high. In the meantime, in a small mixing bowl add ground beef, and make 6 2-ounce balls and set aside.

When grill is hot, place the open part of slider buns on the grill to toast them till golden brown. Remove the buns from the grill and set aside.

Place the meat on the grill and cook for 2 min, then gently press down on the meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Flip the small patties over and place cheese on top. Then grab the top of buns and place them on top of the cheese.

To Plate:

Remove patties from the flattop and place on the bottom of the bun.

Serves: 3 sliders per person

Serving Suggestion:

Virgil’s Root Beer (craft soft drink available at Jr’s Gourmet Burgers)

Jr’s Gourmet Burgers

7 Westward Drive

Miami Springs, FL 33166

(786) 360-5347

jrsburgers.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.