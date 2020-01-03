Big stars, newcomers vie for wins at 77th Golden Globes

When the Golden Globes finally get underway, there will be a lot of real contenders vying to bring home an award. Deco has a got a look at who’s up for what this weekend.

Adam Driver (as Charlie): “She’s brave.”

Scarlett Johansson (as Nicole): “He’s brilliant.”

The Netflix relationship drama “Marriage Story” leads the way with six nominations, including ones for stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, plus one for Best Motion Picture Drama.

Anthony Hopkins (as Pope Benedict XVI): “Silence!”

Rounding out that top drama category are “The Two Popes,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, the war epic “1917” and the dark thriller “Joker.”

Going for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy are the Elton John biopic “Rocketman”, the murder mystery “Knives Out,” Quentin Tarantino’s ode to Tinseltown, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” the dark comedy “Jojo Rabbit” and the Eddie Murphy-led “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Meryl Streep (as Mary Louise Wright): “My son is dead.”

Contenders for Best Television Series Drama are “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Killing Eve,” “Succession” and newcomer “The Morning Show.”

Vying for Best Television Series Comedy, “Barry,” “Fleabag,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the newbie here is “The Politician.”

Kit Harington (as Jon Snow): “Our enemy doesn’t tire.”

Noticeably absent, aka snubbed, the final season of “Game of Thrones” was shut out of TV Drama, and “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is missing from her usual category.

Welcomed surprises include Cate Blanchett with “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” and Kirsten Dunst for her offbeat comedy “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

Adding to the big star-power, Jennifer Lopez officially joins awards season with “Hustlers,” and Meryl Streep for “Big Little Lies” breaks her own record with a 34th career Globe nomination.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday night after an NFL playoff game.

