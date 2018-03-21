Big Sean teams up with Puma for new collection

Big Sean is one of the biggest hit-makers in the music industry today. Now, the singer is collaborating for a different kind of duet. And let’s just say, it has us clothes-minded.

Big Sean may be known for his music…

But it’s time to add designer to his list of talents.

Big Sean: “It’s major to be working with Puma. I don’t take it for granted.”

You heard him.

He’s the man behind the Puma x Big Sean collection.

And he showed it all off at a party for a pop-up shop Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Big Sean: “It’s a loungey type of wear. It’s definitely like sweatsuits and things like that.”

Mixed with a bit of luxury.

Big Sean: “We added that element to it by the different fabrics and different colors and cuts.”

From the track jackets to the cool kicks…

Big Sean: “It’s cool because everybody could wear it — that’s what I like about it.”

And his favorite piece from the collection happens to be the one his girlfriend, singer Jhene Aiko, sported at the event.

Big Sean: “I like the first 50 Year Anniversary, the black with the green. I think that’s like… It just looks cool to me.”

She does look good in it.

But back to the party.

Big Sean’s own barber set up shop at the event.

Big Sean: “He’s actually out there cutting people’s hair.”

And Big Sean himself went to work, serving fried chicken to his guests.

He says he wanted to make sure this Hollywood celebration had a touch of his Midwest roots.

Big Sean: “It’s a piece of me wherever I go, and even though we’re in L.A., it feels like I’m back home, and for the people in L.A., if they’ve never been to Detroit, it’s kinda like a little bit what it feels like.”

Well, it feels like Big Sean is excited for some pretty big things when it comes to his collection.

Big Sean: “Even though this collection is what we’re focusing on now, I’m already thinking way ahead. Just like with music — I’m already thinking way ahead and how to do better than what I’ve done.”

Big Sean’s collection will be sold in Puma stores at the end of the month.

