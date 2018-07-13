FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Throngs of fans descended on the Broward County Convention Center to meet some legendary pop culture figures and dress up as their favorite characters.

From comic book superheroes to science fiction and anime, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Florida Supercon.

A convention attendee sporting large purple wings and a matching hair channeled her inner pint-sized unicorn at the event on Friday.

“I’m Twilight Sparkle from ‘My Little Pony,'” she said.

She wasn’t alone. At Supercon, cosplay is the norm.

“I’m Kotori from Love Live!” said Ray Rosano as she she showed off big pink ribbons in her hair. “This is specifically her candy maid outfit, and it’s cute little anime where all of these girls sing and dance and perform, and they have so many outfits, and it’s also a phone game. It’s really cute.”

Fellow Supercon attendee Stephanie said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to don Wonder Woman’s Amazon outfit.

“Well, it’s the fantasy world, so I thought I should be part of it,” she said.

A younger attendee even recited Black Panther’s immortal battle cry while wearing the Marvel superhero’s iconic mask.

“Wakanda forever,” he said.

People of all ages paid homage to their favorite characters, including Andrew Headley, who wanted to pass on the magic of Pokemon to his children.

“We’ve been coming here, way before they were around, and ever since they came around, it’s a family affair,” he said. “It’s a culture that we wanted to bring them into, let them enjoy and have fun with everybody around us.”

People come to Supercon to express themselves, something that overwhelmed attendee Chuck Grena.

“I’m just in sensory overload here,” he said. “It’s just so much, so visual.”

Vendors come to make money and lots of it.

“My wife and myself, we love creating art, and it’s a great way for us to share our artwork,” said Tony Brown with Royal Brown Photography.

Fans also come to see their favorite celebrities, like “The Incredible Hulk”‘s Lou Ferrigno.

“It was a great show and great for all generations,” he said. “I see a lot of friends, a lot of peers here, and it’s so much fun because everyone is excited, and they’re trying to escape the mosquitoes. Anyway, I just love being here.”

Other guests are not household names, but fans have likely heard their voice many times.

“I’m the voice of Michaelangelo in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’ Booyakasha!” said Greg Cipes, who was dressed all in green. “I was lucky enough to be a part of over 120 different productions — television shows, movies. I’m in the movie ‘Fast & Furious.’ I’m on the show ‘The Middle’ right now.”

As for his latest big-screen venture, Cipes, who grew up in Coral Springs, said he provided the voice of Beast Boy in the upcoming summer release “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.”

Naturally, he could not resist the temptation to speak in character.

“Well, the movie’s all about having fun,” said “Beast Boy.” “If you like laughing, you’re gonna like the movie.”

Cipes then shifted back to his civilian voice. “We got Will Arnett, Nicolas Cage is in the movie, Kristen Bell,” he said. “It’s just wild, it’s fun.”

Wild and fun are ideal words to describe Supercon … and, of course, what would Friday the 13th be without a cosplaying Jason Voorhees?

Florida Supercon will continue welcoming caped do-gooders and villains through Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.