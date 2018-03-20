‘Big Little Lies’ stars share behind-the-scenes photos of 2nd season

(CNN) — The filming for the second season of “Big Little Lies” has started, and some of the stars are stoking the excitement.

Last year’s HBO series was praised by fans and critics and earned awards for the show, cast members Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, and creator David E. Kelley.

On Monday, star Reese Witherspoon shared a photo on Instagram of her and Dern in character on set in front of the fictitious Seaside Coffee Shop in Monterey, California.

“Watch out Monterey, here we come! #BLL2,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

Dern shared the same photo, writing, “Madeline and Renata are back. #BLL2.”

Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the first season of the series centered on a group of women who become ensnared in a murder investigation.

Co-stars Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley also recently shared photos of themselves in character.

According to HBO, the second season will “explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

In January it was announced that Meryl Streep would be joining the cast.

